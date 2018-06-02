Back to Spring

Another summery day for us today, with highs well into the 80s for most – and the humidity literally “sticking” around for most of the day. The heat and the humidity are on the way out tonight and tomorrow will be dry and noticeably cooler. Check out the dry air that’s working in this evening from the north:

It’s not necessarily “basking in the sun in a bathing suit” type of beach weather for tomorrow. However, it’s still a nice day! Temps inland will make it to the mid and upper 60s, but he coastline will top out near 60° with a cool breeze out of the NE. Still, it’s a dry and SUNNY Sunday.

After tomorrow, we take a big step backward into spring… So, for all of those who were saying “We always go straight from winter into summer!” Well, here’s your spell of spring. Not only cooler temps (highs in the 50s) but also unsettled, wet weather Monday – Wednesday:

Monday will be the wettest of the three days, with lingering showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Through the three days, it looks likely we’ll get a widespread 1-2″ of rain. This is not only beneficial for the lawns and gardens, but it should also help to relieve the sneezes for a few days:

See you tomorrow! – Breezy