Smoky skies blotted out the sun for a while Sunday, but the sunshine did come back from northwest to southeast throughout the day. While some smoke lingers in the sky, providing a bit of haze from time to time, it’ll be a nice day overall as highs recover into the lower 70s for many. That’s a bit above average for the time of year.

Tomorrow will be well above average as a summer session is in store as highs head for the low to mid 80s for many. While we may fall just shy of records, it’ll be close, and certainly more of a late August feel to the air vs. October.

Wednesday will be quite warm too, although we’ll sea breeze at the coast, knocking temps back into the lower 70s there. Thursday is still mild and dry, with highs in the 70s.



The next rain chance runs in here late Friday, into Saturday, with scattered showers and storms moving in. Sunday and Monday are likely dry and cooler, with a gusty breeze Sunday.