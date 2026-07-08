The soaking rains have moved on out, and summer’s sun moves back in today.

Rain totals ran 1.5-3.0″ for many towns and cities, with localized 4-6″ in a few spots, like around the Woods Hole/Falmouth/Vineyard area. Overall, although some minor flooding issues were present, the rain was spread out enough, that it was a beneficial dose of rain across the drought stricken area.

Temps today bounce back to 80-85 inland and remain in the 70s along the coast.

90 degree weather moves back in tomorrow and Friday. Higher humidity slides back in too with dew points running 65-70. A few isolated storms are possible inland tomorrow afternoon, with a bit better of a chance for scattered storms Friday afternoon.

The weekend forecast looks quite nice at this point 70s to near 80 at the coast, mid 80s inland. Mainly dry weather prevails with lowering humidity too. Enjoy!