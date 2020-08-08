Back to the 90s

7Weather-Some cities make it into the 90s Sunday afternoon, making it the beginning of a heat wave. A sea breeze is likely tomorrow, and then possible Monday and Tuesday. Boston (Logan) might not see three consecutive days in the 90s.

Temperatures start in the mid and upper 60s early Sunday morning, and then we jump into the low and mid 80s by 10 AM.

The afternoon has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s inland, and in the mid 80s along the coast. It looks like a sea breeze kicks in late, dropping temperatures along the coast into the 70s for the second part of the afternoon. An upper level disturbance gives us the chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon.

The next two days are great beach days. Temperatures are in the low and mid 80s at the beaches Sunday. Monday is even warmer with some beach getting into the mid and upper 80s.

A sea breeze could kick in Monday afternoon, dropping temperatures to near 80 degrees.

Inland areas that hit into the 90s Sunday are at the start of a heat wave. Monday and Tuesday are hot in the low and mid 90s.

Once again, there is the chance for and isolated afternoon storm on Monday. Both days have dew points in the mid and upper 60s, meaning humidity isn’t too bad.