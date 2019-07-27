Back to the 90s

7Weather- We have had some pretty good weather the last several days, with warm temperatures and low humidity. Now, we warm up to end the weekend, and it remains hot to start the week.

SUNDAY:

The day starts mild in the low 70s. By lunch time, temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s. Highs eventually reach into the low 90s for several town across the area. It doesn’t look like a sea breeze kicks in, so Boston likely hits close to 90º.

A weak disturbance move through the area late on Sunday, giving us a chance for a pop-up storm. It looks like Southern New Hampshire and Worcester County could see a storm or two after 7 PM. Boston has a slight chance for a storm, mainly after 9 PM.

We get first pitch in without any rain at Fenway, and then there could be a quick shower towards the end of the game.

MONDAY:

It will feel muggy on Monday, with dew points climbing into the low 70s. Skies are partly cloudy and highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s.

There is a 10% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Most towns stay dry.

Tuesday is the hottest day on the 7-day forecast, with temps in the mid 90s. Wednesday remains hot with highs close to 90º. There is a chance for scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon on Wednesday.