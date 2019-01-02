Back to Work, Back to School and Back to Winter

Well, it was nice while it lasted as the 55-60 degree temps were fairly short-lived across the area yesterday. Once the wind became relentless out of the northwest and that was all she wrote for the mild air as the cold air poured back in overnight. We’ll be seasonably chilly today with highs in the mid 30s. All and all, not too shabby though with lighter winds and some sunshine.

Tonight, the clouds thicken on up and some snow breaks out after midnight. As southerly breezes increase, snow flips to some rain showers near the coast and south of the Pike during the morning commute tomorrow, then tapers off and yields to some sun in the afternoon.

It won’t be a big storm, but you don’t need a big storm to create some slick spots for the morning commute, especially away from the coastline tomorrow morning. The best chance for a couple inches of snow will be across southern NH and northern Worcester County. Even in Boston though, I’d expect a coating of snow before the change to rain showers by 6 or 7am.

In the afternoon, temps jump back into the low 40s, melting that coating of snow for many.

Friday looks great, mid to upper 40s, Saturday is wet, near 40 and Sunday looks good again with some sun and temps in the 40s.

Good luck with reentry mode today back to school and back to work!

@clamberton7 https://twitter.com/clamberton7