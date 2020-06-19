Beach Weather Continues Into the Weekend

7Weather- The week ended toasty, and the hot weather is here to stay for the weekend.

Temperatures drop into the upper 60s early tomorrow morning, but are up into the low 80s by 9AM. You will want to keep the AC unit on tonight. It will feel muggy.

Highs make it into the low 90s across most of the area on Saturday. We can’t rule out the chance for a pop up storm in the afternoon. Temperatures drop into the low 80s for a late dinner, and it will feel a bit muggy.

Father’s Day might start partly to mostly cloudy, but then it gradually clears up mid-day. It will be another hot day near 90º. Again, most of the day is dry, but there is a slight chance of a storm in the afternoon.

Both Saturday and Sunday are looking like great beach days. Temperatures along the coast are warm in the mid and upper 80s. The Cape and the Islands are a bitt cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday starts mainly cloudy on the South Shore and the Cape, but it looks to clear up by mid-day.

If you haven’t put in the window until, you might need it for this weekend, and really, for most of next week. Dew points will be in the low to mid 60s the next three days. It’s not tropical air, but it will feel muggy with highs in the low 90s.

The allergy forecast goes up to moderate Sunday – Tuesday for grasses and dock.