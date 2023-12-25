It was a foggy start this morning but we broke into sunshine and it set up a BEAUTIFUL Christmas Day today (outside of not having a White Christmas).

This was one of the nicest Christmases we’ve had in a long time! In 2020 we had a high of 60° but it came with drenching rain, so it really wasn’t that nice, despite what the temperature might suggest.

Tonight watch for more fog to develop once again. Temperatures should stay safely above freezing so I’m not worried about freezing drizzle or mist or anything like that. But if you do hit the road for late travel tonight or early tomorrow remember those headlights and take it slow for some of those more dense pockets.

Tomorrow is another foggy start but we’ll get at least some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Maybe not quite as much sun as today but I think we’ll see some. Temperatures will still be mild tomorrow and we’ll stay dry for any post holiday travel.

Temperatures gradually step down through the week ahead and it turns a little more unsettled. I don’t think there’s any one day to completely avoid travel, but showers will be back in the forecast in some capacity Wednesday through Saturday. Wednesday and Thursday should stay all rain, but Friday and Saturday may even mix in a few snowflakes.