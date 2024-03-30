Overnight, there’s a slim chance for an isolated sprinkle or two but most will not see that. Temperatures into early Easter Sunday morning will dip down into the 30s, so if you’re awake for sunrise service, make sure to bring your winter coat with you.

Throughout Easter Sunday we’ll have variable clouds. Some cloudier periods, some brighter periods, but most importantly it’ll be dry. Wind won’t be too bad and highs will be very pleasant in the mid to upper 50s. That’s definitely a nice day when you look back at some of our Easter weather history.

Monday will be a quiet day. There will be a few clouds around that could produce a sprinkle and highs will stay comfortable in the upper 40s and low 50s. Tuesday evening is when the next storm we’re watching is slated to begin. Rain and snow chances last into Wednesday and through Thursday as well. Wind will unfortunately be an issue. This is something we’ll be watching all weekend and into next week, so stay tuned for more updates.