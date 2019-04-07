Beautiful End to the Weekend

After a gorgeous Saturday afternoon, with temperatures that soared into the upper 60s for most of the region, we’ll see much of the same for our Sunday.

This afternoon, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures into the mid 60s inland, mid to upper 50s along the coast due to a seabreeze developing off of the cooler ocean.

Tonight, temperatures only slip into the upper 30s to low 40s, but we’ll see showers moving in after midnight for southern NH, these rain showers fill in across southern New England between 5AM – 7AM, making for a wet start to the work week.

A few heavy pockets of rain are possible in western and central MA through late morning. By midday, rain will continue to be steady, with a few dry breaks for the southern coast and the Cape by noon.

Showers will start to break apart by the middle of the afternoon, with just scattered showers remaining through the evening. Between a half inch to three quarters of an inch of rainfall is expected.

Drier start to our Tuesday, before spotty showers develop by the afternoon and evening. We’ll have an onshore breeze and cooler conditions for the Red Sox Home Opener with temperatures likely in the low 50s by first pitch, and slipping into the upper 40s by the end of the game.

The rest of the week features rollercoaster temperatures. Wednesday and Thursday will be sun-filled but slightly cooler with highs around 50°. Friday brings a slight warm-up into the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. Rain showers roll in late and could linger into early Saturday, but at least temperatures are expected to rise in the low 60s by Saturday afternoon when the showers move out.