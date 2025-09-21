The autumnal equinox is officially tomorrow! Monday at 2:19 p.m. to be exact, and the day is going to be a stunner.

After a nice weekend, the dry, comfortable weather will continue into the first day of fall. While there may be a few clouds in the morning, overall the day will feature more sun than clouds. Humidity will still be comfortable with dew points only in the 40s and 50s. While the morning will be off to a chilly start in the 40s, afternoon highs will be nice in the low to mid 70s.

Our next chance for rain comes in on Tuesday. Most of the day will be dry, but it will be very warm and incredibly humid. The day will start off not chilly in the 50s and 60s, but afternoon highs will be very warm in the upper 70s and low 80s. With dew points in the upper 60s, the high humidity will make it feel even warmer. Shower chances increase toward the evening hours.

Those rain chances continue overnight into Wednesday. Wednesday will be cloudier with scattered shower chances throughout the day. Highs will be cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s and it’ll still be very humid.

This isn’t looking like a soaker, most areas will likely pick up less than a half-inch of rain, and more is needed.

Thursday will continue the downward temperature trend with highs into the upper 60s. It’ll feel a bit sticky, but it won’t be nearly as humid as Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be more clouds than sun, and we can’t rule out a spot shower.

Friday and Saturday are both similar: highs in the low to mid 70s with some chances for rain.

Stay tuned!