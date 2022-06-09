After two active mornings yesterday and today, nicer weather is on the way to close out the work week. Now we can’t complain about the rain we got because we desperately needed it. It was pretty well dispersed too. Wednesday morning saw the highest totals in SE Mass while today’s was Worcester County and the Cape. These number are from this morning’s rain alone and does not include Wednesday morning.

No rain to talk about tomorrow morning, in fact it’s a beautiful, warm, and sunny day to close out the work week.

That will stick around for part of the weekend. Saturday looks good and likely the pick. It’s a slight turnaround from what it looked like the last couple days when it appeared to be the wetter of the two weekend days. That’s no longer the case. Rain chances look to return on Sunday but the timing is a little uncertain at this point. We’ll call it a generic PM shower chance at this point, but it is entirely possible it becomes more of an evening deal or even overnight, so I would hold off on making any changes to outdoor plans just yet.