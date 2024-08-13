All things considered yesterday was a beautiful day, though a few of us did see some showers and downpours develop in the mid to late afternoon. We’ll almost repeat yesterday again today but we’ll take the rain chance out, so it’s about as good of a day as you get in mid August.

We stay the course for Wednesday with temperatures just a tiny bit warmer inland. Temperatures on the coast will be similar.

By Thursday changes return, but it’s not a terrible day. Temperatures on Thursday will be back near 80° but it comes with more clouds and a few passing showers or a rumble of thunder. Again, like Monday, much of the day will be dry but a passing shower or two is possible. Unlike Monday, instead of pinning it down to the mid to late afternoon, that chance of a passing shower will be there nearly all day. But don’t confuse that with raining all day, there will be plenty of dry hours.

That’s our only rain chance this week as the sun returns on Friday.