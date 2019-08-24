Beautiful Saturday, Fall-Like Sunday

Not much to talk about today with the forecast so we’ll keep this short and sweet. Temperatures will hold in the 70s this afternoon with a lot of sunshine and no humidity. Enjoy it.

If you’re looking for a beach day today, pick today. Temperatures on the beaches will generally be in the upper 60s with all of the sun. Rip current risk is low and water temperatures may actually be warmer than the air temperatures, those in the low to mid 70s right now. Tomorrow will feature cooler temperatures, more cloud cover, and maybe even a sprinkle. That said, if you have plans outside, it’s not a washout. We’re talking just sprinkles.

Further away from home, we’re watching a tropical disturbance near Miami. The red zone is not a forecast track, but rather the development area. So as you can see, somewhere in that red, there’s a very good chance we’ll see our next Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm. There’s a 70% chance it happens in the next 2 days and 90% chance in the next 5.