Beautiful Spring Stretch Ahead

For the first full week of spring, the nice weather we saw this weekend will continue over the next several days.

Today, we saw highs swell into the mid-60s inland, the cut-off being 128, with the coastal areas held back into the upper 50s due to an onshore breeze off the cooler ocean waters.

That similar set-up as today (warm inland, cooler coast) will stick around for Monday, along with the sunshine.

Tuesday we’ll see a few more clouds with highs into the upper 50s inland, near 50 at the coast.

Wednesday brings increasing clouds with a northeast breeze keeping the coast in the upper 40s to low 50s, low 60s inland.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy as a system approaches from our southwest. That system could bring a few showers late Thursday night, but the bulk of the rain holds off until Friday. Highs on Thursday will be warmer in the upper 60s inland, cooler for the South Coast and the Cape due to the southwesterly wind.

A few showers late morning Friday into the early afternoon, but it won’t be a complete washout, but we certainly do need the rain. This will be at least some relief for allergy sufferers after the pollen count climbs with the warm weather and dry conditions through midweek.

The rain and clouds clear out for next Saturday, with a few showers possible next Sunday.