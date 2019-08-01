Beautiful Start to August

After a generally hot and humid July, August is starting off almost picture perfect. Today was still warm with many of us climbing to the upper 80s, but it felt so much better outside with the humidity falling. It will stay warm and comfortable tomorrow with sunshine, temperatures in the 80s, and low humidity.

Highs tomorrow will climb to the middle 80s inland with lower 80s on the coast. Again, humidity will stay nice and low, so get outside and enjoy the sunshine. Ending the work week with lunch on the patio could be a great idea!

The gorgeous weather lasts into the weekend as well. Saturday could be a little sticky with a few isolated showers. It’s definitely not a washout. But enough moisture around to make the humidity creep back in. Sunday looks better. Humidity falls once again on Sunday and the drier air will knock out the shower chances for Sunday. Inland areas should climb back into the middle 80s on Sunday with coastal areas holding in the mid to upper 70s.