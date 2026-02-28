If you’ve been itching to spend some time outside, today is your day!!! We’re starting off with gorgeous sunshine and temperatures largely in the 20s and 30s.

We’ll warm quickly into the 40s, and highs will top out largely between 45-50 degrees. We’ll see a few clouds in the afternoon (largely high clouds) as a weak disturbance moves through New England, as well as a breeze from the southwest with gusts in the 20s. Overall? It’s the nicest day of the week, so get outside and enjoy it… especially because it’s one of one.

Tomorrow morning, an arctic front enters the region. This front doesn’t have a lot of moisture with it– just enough to drive some snow showers, on either side of noon.

See the snow band allll the way back in the North Central states? That’s the energy that will bring the snow by tomorrow.

This will lead to a coating to two inches across Massachusetts.

Aside from the snow, we’ll have temperatures in low to mid 30s by the afternoon and a breeze from the north. But we’ll also have a breeze from the north, which is important to note because that will be the introduction of some post-front arctic air that will have temperatures tuuuumbling by Monday morning.

We’ll wake up to temperatures in the single digits, and wind chill values below zero Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be the coldest of the week, with highs in the low to mid 20s despite the sunshine we’ll see as well.

Temperatures increase from there throughout the week. We’ll be in the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday, mid to upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday, and in the mid 40s Friday. All in all? Not a bad trend if you like it mild (considering the average high for this time of year is in the low 40s.

However, we pay the price for the milder air in the form of a very unsettled mid to late week. We’re looking at a “parade of storms” — a few back-to-back disturbances that will bring rain, snow, and some in between Tuesday evening through the end of the coming week. Right now, none of these storms look to be big snow-makers. They appear to be, what I like to call “nuisance storms”, where the mix of winter mush makes commuting slow. We’ll continue to keep you updated throughout the week!