What a start to the week is has been! Highs have reached into the 70s for many locations. And with ample sun, it was a perfect day. For the rest of today and tonight, most stay dry. That’s except for areas on the Cape that could pick up a quick isolated light rain shower late tonight. Lows will reach the 40s.

Tuesday will start chilly like it typically does this time of year. Morning temperatures will start in the 40s, move to the 50s, and in the afternoon we’ll reach highs in the mid 60s. That’s pretty warm for this time of year.

There may be a light breeze at times, but nothing that’s going to make it feel cold.

The rest of the week highs will bounce between the 50s and 60s. A wind kicks up on Thursday and stays through the weekend. Both Thursday and Friday could produce an isolated shower, but chances are better for Saturday.