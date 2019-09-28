Beautiful Sunday, Cool Monday

7Weather- We end the weekend with another beautiful day. It will be a cool start to the week, but then we see a warm up mid-week.

A cold front clears the area Sunday morning, making it cooler with temperatures in the 70s in the afternoon.

The day could start partly cloudy, but it quickly clears, and the rest of the day is sunny.

We will have great weather for the Making Strides of Boston. Temps are in the mid 60s at the start of the walk, and then in the upper 60s the rest of the day.

An onshore breeze keeps our coastal areas in the 60s most of the day. If you get cold easily, you might want to take a light jacket.

We are up and down the next 7 days. The week starts cool in the low and mid 60s, and then we warm up mid-week.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will depend on the timing of the cold front. If the front moves in earlier than expected, then we only get into the 70s.

After that the next few days a cool with highs near 60.