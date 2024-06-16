If you like cooler temperatures and low humidity, make sure you get out and enjoy your Sunday! Big changes are coming soon.

While we saw a chilly start, highs will be right near average for this time of year today in the mid to the upper 70s. Dewpoints will stick to the 40s and 50s which is refreshingly low. We’ll be bright to start but a couple clouds will roll in as the day goes on. It’ll be another cooler night with lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow, another cool start but highs will warm up quite a bit to the low to mid 80s. It’ll be cooler across the southeast coast, though, only reaching the 70s.

Humidity Monday will be noticeably higher with dew points in the 60s, but that’s nothing compared to what we’re expecting later this week.

At least it’ll be a nice evening to hopefully celebrate a Celtics win!

Tuesday is when the potential heatwave begins. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s, but with dew points in the 70s, feels-like temperatures will reach the upper 90s to low 100s.

Wednesday will be even hotter, with oppressive levels of humidity. Again, it’ll be dangerously hot in the afternoon. Be careful of exerting yourself for long periods of time outdoors in that kind of heat. Takes breaks if and when you can, and stay hydrated.

The oppressive heat and humidity will last through Friday. Every afternoon we will have heat indices in the upper 90s and low 100s.

It’ll be mostly dry next week, however Wednesday and Thursday we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. Friday, we have better chances for a couple of showers and thunderstorms.