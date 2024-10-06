Temperatures will be much more seasonable today, with a cooler week ahead with chances for rain.

For today, the sun will be out and about. There may be a couple more clouds around the Cape, but most of us will be sunny. Even with the sun, we’ll still see highs this time of year that are pretty average in the mid to upper 60s. It’ll be a great day for the Pats game.

Tonight will be a cool one with lows back into the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will be on the rise ahead of the rain we’re expecting for tomorrow.

Make sure you’ve got an umbrella or raincoat handy. Rain showers will be most widespread in the morning and early afternoon, becoming more isolated in the later afternoon and early evening. We’ll dry out later tomorrow evening.

The clouds and rain will keep us cooler again in the low to mid 60s.

Thankfully, we dry back out Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be chilly to start down to the 30s with afternoon highs rebounding to near 60 degrees. Friday and Saturday will still be dry and bright with highs back into the mid to upper 60s and lows not as cold in the 40s.