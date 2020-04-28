Beautiful Tomorrow, Few Showers Thursday

7Weather- The system that brought rain/drizzle since Sunday afternoon, is finally out of here! Wednesday is the pick of the week with mild highs and bright skies.

The morning will be cool, but overall, really nice compared to what we’ve seen the last few days. We will be in the mid-50s by lunch time, and then highs hit into the upper 50s in the early afternoon. A sea breeze keeps the coast near 50º. The day will start with full sun, and then clouds gradually move in throughout the afternoon.

END OF WEEK:

Thursday is not looking too bad. We’ve dropped rain chances since it looks like there will be a few showers in the morning, and then just sprinkles here and there in the afternoon.

It’s cloudy with highs in the low 50s. There could be a few peeks of sun here and there.

It looks like there will be a period of heavy rain and wind Friday morning. The rain lightens up by lunch time, but sticks around into the early afternoon. Showers end between 3-5 PM, and there could be some clearing by sunset. It’s not a chilly rain like the one we had at the start of the week. Temperatures reach into the upper 50s.

Saturday is mainly cloudy with a few showers possible throughout the day. Sunday is the pick of the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.