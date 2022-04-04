7Weather- Tuesday is the pick of the week! It’s dry and mild Tuesday and then it becomes unsettled mid-week.

Temperatures start in the 30s very early Tuesday morning, and then we jump into the low 60s in the afternoon. The day starts sunny and then clouds gradually move in throughout the afternoon. There could be a light southeast wind that kicks in, keeping the coast a bit cooler at times throughout the day.

Grab the rain gear Wednesday. The day starts with steady, light rain and temperatures in the low 40s. We don’t move much from there with highs in the mid 40s. Steady rain continues through 2-3 PM, and then we’re left with patchy fog and areas of drizzle throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening.

This wet weather won’t amount to much with most locations getting about 0.20″ of rain or less.

Thursday morning looks mainly dry and then rain arrives in the afternoon. That rain will be on and off until early Friday morning. Highs are in the upper 40s on Thursday and it is breezy.

Once we get rid of the showers on Friday, we’ll start to see peeks of sun. This clearing allows temperatures to jump into the mid 60s.

The same upper level system controlling the weather since Wednesday is still around throughout the weekend, but it is on its way out. This means there will be extra clouds around and spotty showers.