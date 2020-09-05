Beautiful Weather for Holiday Weekend

7Weather- There will be plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Humidity is low, and there will be a breeze around at 10-15 mph.

We’re looking at great fire pit weather tonight. It will be cool with temperatures dropping down into the 50s for most towns.

Sunday will be a little warmer, and there could be a few extra clouds around. Highs reach into the mid and upper 70s at the coast, and into the low 80s inland. It looks like an onshore breeze kicks in late in the afternoon, dropping temperatures at the coast into the low 70s.

A high pressure system remains in control of our weather on Labor Day, keeping us dry with sunshine. Inland areas get into the low 80s, and the coast will be near 75º. Expect breezy conditions with occasional gusts to 25 mph.

It will be a bit cooler along the coast this weekend, but overall, we’re looking at nice beach weather! The Cape will have highs in the low and mid 70s.