Get ready for winning weather as we head into the weekend! This morning, grab a light jacket, because we’re off to a cool start. Temperatures rebound nicely into the low/mid 70s. Then we’ll get a touch warmer this weekend.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine this morning, then get some afternoon clouds. There will be a slight northwest breeze. Highs reach the low/mid 70s. Some models bring in the chance for a spot shower or sprinkle for southeast Mass later today, but most of us stay dry.

Overnight, skies will become mainly clear. We’ll start Saturday in the upper 40s/low 50s. High temperatures will be warmer in the upper 70s/near 80. There will be a light wind allowing for afternoon sea breezes to keep temperatures cooler on the coast.

Temperatures will be fairly similar once again on Sunday! There will be some more clouds later in the day. That’s ahead of a disturbance that stays mainly to our south, but brings the chance for a night shower.

Enjoy the weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black