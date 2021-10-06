We had a wet and chilly start to the work week, but today was the transition day as the skies cleared and temperatures stretched into the upper 60s to low 70s. The nice afternoon we saw today will repeat tomorrow and Friday.

This evening, if you’re planning on outdoor dining, be sure to have the light jacket with you as temperatures will dip quickly after sunset under mainly clear skies.

Tonight, temperatures slide into the upper 40s to low 50s. We could see some areas of patchy fog develop due to the relatively calm winds.

Tomorrow is bright and beautiful with highs into the low 70s.

Friday is similar to Thursday, but we will see an onshore breeze develop which could keep temperatures in the 60s at the coast Friday afternoon. The weekend turns a bit cooler with highs into the 60s both days. Plus, we can’t rule out a morning sprinkle Saturday, and an evening shower Sunday.

Speaking of the weekend, if you’re planning on taking your holiday weekend plans up north to check out the fall foliage, it will likely be near peak colors for far northern New England.

With the evening shower threat Sunday for southern New England, it’s all associated with a low to our south which could also bring a lingering sprinkle for Monday, so we’ll keep an eye on that for the forecast for the Boston Marathon.