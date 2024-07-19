Get ready for a top 10 weather weekend!

Saturday morning will be cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s. However, with a sun/cloud mix, highs will quickly warm to the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll be dry throughout the day not only for rain chances but humidity, too. Dew points will be in the 50s during the daylight hours which is very comfortable and refreshing.

Saturday night, a little humid again with lows in the upper 60s. There may be some isolated showers overnight for the southeast coast.

Sunday will still feel great, just a bit warmer. Highs will jump to the upper 80s, but dew points stay comfortable in the 50s.

It’ll be brighter than Saturday, and a great beach day.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. However, it will be a bit cooler at the coast. Rain chances return Tuesday with a chance for an isolated shower or storm but better storm chances are ahead for Wednesday and Thursday.