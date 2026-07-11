Raise your hand if you’re ready for a beautiful summer weekend! (I did, in fact, raise my own hand after typing that last sentence.)

Thanks to cooler, drier air settling into Southern New England after yesterday’s cold front, things are feeling dramatically different on this Saturday morning. Dew point temperatures, for one thing, are down in the 50s and low 60s. Yesterday they were between 65 and 70. That means, that sticky humidity is out the window and we have a drier feeling today!

On top of that, air temperatures are largely in the 60s as we wake up this morning.

By the end of the afternoon, highs for our inland cities will be in the low 80s, while coastal spots will be in the mid to upper 70s. All in all, the numbers are right on the money for this time of year!

We stay **mainly** dry as well– the only reason I have to say it like that is that we could see a stray sprinkle today (particularly in the late afternoon). That said, the true rainy/storm activity stays well to our south, and we’re mostly just left with a mix of clouds and sun on top of the comfy summertime feel.

Tomorrow is similar, but with some improvements for those who really are leaning into a summertime feel. High temperatures will, once again, be in the low to mid 80s inland while coastal areas are mainly in the 70s. We’ll be totally dry and mostly sunny as well.

It’ll be a great weekend to get out by the water, whether you’re headed to the Harbor or the beach.

For those headed to Boston Harbor for Sail Boston, you’ll have comfortable weather for the Parade of Sail today! Tomorrow will also be very comfortable for checking out the Tall Ships as well.

As for the beach? Also, lookin’ great. That said, I do want to make the note that Outer Cape beaches have a moderate risk of rip currents.

Hopefully this never happens, but if you ever were to get caught in a rip current, remember to stay calm, and swim parallel to the shore (perpendicular to the current). Do NOT try to swim against the rip current!

Once we flip the switch from weekend to weekday, we also flip our pattern too. High pressure in the upper atmosphere begins to take hold of the forecast, and with that, we start building the heat back in for the beginning and middle of this week especially.

Monday will be dry and mostly sunny, but highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we’re in the 90s AND the humidity goes up as well.