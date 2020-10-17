Beneficial Rain Friday-Saturday Morning, Dry and Cool Sunday Ahead

7Weather- We received beneficial rain this week! Between Tuesday, Friday- Saturday morning, Boston recorded 3.43″ of rain. This puts the city 1.30″ above average for monthly rainfall. We haven’t been able to say “above average” for rainfall in quiet some time.

Last weekend, out yearly rainfall was about 11.0″ below average, and now that has dropped to about 8.0″ below average.

Sunday is dry, and seasonable! Temperatures start chilly, and then we get into the low 60s in the afternoon. There will be high clouds around, so we’ll still have bright skies. Wind is and light between 5-10 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Statement for Sunday afternoon, for the possibility of splash over for all of the eastern Massachusetts coast. High tide for most is around 1 PM.

Monday will have highs in the mid 60s with increasing c clouds. Tuesday will feel a bit muggy, skies are mainly cloudy, and there could be a spot showers or sprinkles here and there.