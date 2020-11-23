Beneficial Rain Today, Clear And Chilly Tomorrow

7Weather- Much of Southern New England received beneficial rain today.

A lot of areas got 1.00-2.00″ of rain from early this morning, through the afternoon. Some cities even seeing more than 2.00″ of rain. This definitely put a dent on the fall drought. Boston is now just 1.42″ below average for the fall (precipitation since September 1st), and no longer below average for November precipitation.

It has cleared out, and now we have a chilly day in store for Tuesday. Temperatures start in the low 30s in the morning, but with a breeze around, it will feel like the 20s. The chilly breeze sticks around all day with highs only making it near 40º. It is the only day this week with a full day of sunshine, so enjoy it!

The clouds are back mid-week. Wednesday morning could have a few flurries with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s by 8 AM. Areas north and west get stuck into the low 40s, while Boston gets into the upper 40s. There could be a few peeks of sun here and there, but most of the day is cloudy.

Thanksgiving Day will be gloomy with and and off showers. Highs reach into the mid 50s for most, but it looks like areas north and west get stuck in the 40s. Friday is dry, but the extra clouds stick around. Its a mild day in the mid 50s with a light west wind.