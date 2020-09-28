Beneficial Rain Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning

7Weather- Tuesday will have spotty showers, and then beneficial rain moves in Tuesday night.

Tuesday morning starts with patchy fog and temperatures in the mid 60s. There looks to be some clearing mid-morning, and into lunch time. This sunshine will allow us to get into the low 80s. There could be spotty showers throughout the daylight hours (only a 30% chance of rain).

It’s difficult to pinpoint where the downpours will land, but overall the trend for higher rain totals is north & west Tuesday night into Wednesday. The heaviest rain for us will be between 5-11 AM Wednesday. Expect periods of heavy rain throughout the morning commute. After 11 AM, we are mainly left with a light shower here and there.

Along with the rain it will be breezy with a sustained wind at 10-20 mpg, gusting to 30 mph. The day starts muggy, but then humidity gradually drops throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday is dry and mainly sunny. Temperatures are closer to normal in the low 70s, and it will feel comfortable.