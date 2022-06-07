After a beautiful weekend and start to the week, the next 48 hours will be quite the opposite, but that’s ok because we desperately need the rain. Much of eastern Massachusetts is under moderate drought classification and that is from last week Tuesday. A week ago! Since then, we’ve had a lot of strong June sun and not much rain to add to the ground. So you could say the current conditions are actually worse than this.

Since January 1st, Boston is closing in on 5″ below average in the water department. That includes rainfall and melted snow. Thankfully we’ll add an inch or two to the tally over the next couple of days. Worcester is still dry, but not quite as dire as Boston and eastern Massachusetts are for water.

We’ll watch two rounds of rain come in the next 48 hours. Both will impact the morning commutes on Wednesday and Thursday with the higher impact being the Thursday morning commute.

The first round of rain comes in overnight tonight — after midnight. It will exit by about 8am but the morning commute will still feature wet roads from the earlier rain which we all know is enough to slow things down. Most of your Wednesday will be dry aside from an isolated shower that could trail the main line during the late morning/early afternoon hours.

Thursday’s rain is more impactful. There will be rain, downpours, and even thunderstorms right in the heart of the morning commute. It should exit by early afternoon, leading to a dry evening on Thursday.

Between the two rounds of rain combined, we’ll add about one to two inches of rain to the rain gauges. That’s all dependent on who sees consecutive thunderstorms or downpours so I wouldn’t focus on the number exactly, just the overall trend of one to two inches of rain on the way.