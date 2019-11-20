Better Day Ahead

After a gloomy, dreary, cloudy and chilly few days, we finally will get to see the sun TOMORROW, Thursday!

As for tonight, the clouds will continue to slide out, along with the chilly rain we’ve been dealing with over the last 24-48 hours.

Thursday features mostly sunny skies and highs back into the upper 40s. Still chilly by weather normals, but at least the sun returns.

Friday we’re back to clouds and some spotty showers, but not a washout.

The weekend is 50/50 with Saturday being the better half. Sunday features rain and wind, making for a raw day for any of your outdoor plans.

Sunshine returns for the start of the work week, along with a warm-up. Tuesday we’re back in the 50s, then the day before Thanksgiving, some windswept showers are back in the forecast.

We’ll keep an eye on the busiest travel days of the year.