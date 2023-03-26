7Weather- Welcome to the better day of your weekend! Yesterday’s high temperatures stayed in the low/mid 40s. Our morning lows are already doing better than that! We start out in the 40s and head for the 50s. The only downside of today- the wind gets gusty. But hey, it’s offset by some sun!

Any overnight showers have pushed offshore. The weak area of low pressure that brought us rain and sleet yesterday created another area of low pressure and both continue to move away from us. That’s the reason we get the gusty wind today. The drier west wind will continue to erode some of the low cloud cover allowing us to see more sun. This afternoon, the wind will gust 30-35 mph inland, near 40 mph for the higher elevations. High temps this afternoon will be in the 50s for a lot of us.

The work week brings periods of unsettled weather. Tomorrow a low pressure system forms in the Ohio Valley and heads east. That will bring most of us rain and a mix for the hills late Monday into Tuesday morning. There could be a leftover isolated shower through the day Tuesday. Wednesday looks dry. Thursday morning, a low pressure system in Canada will sweep a cold front across our area, along with an isolated shower Thursday morning. We’ll notice the wind more than anything with this.

Thursday is the Sox Home Opener! There will be a chilly wind moving from left to right across the ballpark. Temperatures around the first pitch will be in the 40s. The extended forecast beyond looks like rain showers late Friday into next weekend.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black