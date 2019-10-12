Better Weather Ahead…

7Weather- The sun finally returns on Sunday, after several days of cloudy skies. It will a good day to take a road trip to central NH to see the peak foliage. There could be an early morning shower on Columbus Day, but it quickly clears.

SUNDAY:

We are looking at some great weather for the Boston Half Marathon. It will cool initially with temperatures in the 50s. You’ll want to dress in layers, temperatures quickly rebound.

Sunday is a great day to go apple picking. The clouds, gusty winds and mist are finally out of here. There will be plenty of sun throughout the afternoon, and highs are in the mid and upper 60s.

NEXT THREE DAYS:

Columbus Day starts with cloudy skies, and a few showers for the Cape and the Islands. This system moves out quickly, meaning that the sun comes out by the early afternoon. If we see enough sunshine, temps will be close to 70º.

Tuesday is mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures are in the mid 60s inland, and in the low 60s along the cost.