Better Weather Ahead

7Weather- Rain ends Tuesday morning, but it remains damp and chilly the rest of the day. Things are looking up after that, with seasonable temperatures and some sunshine.

But first– we have have to get through Tuesday. Just a few light showers will impact the morning commute from 5-8 AM, and then there will be patchy drizzle the rest of the day.

Temperatures are about 20 degrees below average in the 40s. It will be gusty in the morning with gusts around 25 mph inland, and closer to 35 mph along the coast.

WEDNESDAY:

The system that keeps us chilly and overcast on Tuesday is slow to clear.

That means we start Wednesday with patchy fog and cloudy skies. It continues to move NE throughout the afternoon, and we gradually clear.

Overall, it’s looking like a much better day with some sun in the afternoon and highs in the mid and upper 50s.

BETTER WEATHER:

We are FINALLY starting to see a change in our weather pattern. The past few weeks have been gloomy and unsettled, but things will start to change 5-10 days out.

We end the week with temps in the low and mid 60s. A spot shower possible each day, a 30% chance Thursday, about a 20% chance on Friday.

This upcoming weekend is looking nice! 60s and 70s with some sunshine.

What? Is that an 80º day on the 7-day? Yup!