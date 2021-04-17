Better Weather To End The Weekend

7Weather- It won’t be completely clear on Sunday, but we will have more sun than we have had in a few days.

Sunday morning will be cool with temperatures between 37-41º. There will be periods of sunshine, and periods of cloudiness tomorrow. Highs reach close to 60º inland, and a light onshore breeze will keep the coast in the low and mid 50s.

We will be in the low 50s for first pitch at Fenway, and wind is light.

Once again, there will be a mix of clouds and sun on Monday. Temperatures reach into the low 60s inland, and into the mid 50s along the coast. There is also a slight chance for an afternoon shower.

Tuesday is the pick of the week! Skies are mainly sunny, and highs will be close to 70º. The Cape will be a bit cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday evening. It looks like showers are around late in the day through the overnight hours. The rain ends by Thursday morning, but there will still be lots of clouds around. We go back to cool weather on Thursday with highs near 50º.