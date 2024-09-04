Feeling the chill in the air this morning? For the second day in a row, many locations start the day off in the mid to upper 40s. With that said, the bounce back today is going to be quick and impressive as daytimes highs push to near 80 this afternoon inland and mid 70s near the coast. Pretty much perfect for anything you’ve got going outside.

Tonight, temps dip back into the upper 40s to lower 50s, then rebound back into the mid to upper 70s tomorrow.

Friday, a smidge more humidity is in place and more clouds mix in as an ocean storm passing just far enough to our east to leave us dry. Saturday looks mainly dry too with partial sun and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday start muggy with scattered showers possible as a cold front pushes in. It’ll push out late Sunday, leaving lower humidity and another stretch of mainly dry weather that’ll start Monday.