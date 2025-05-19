Today was on the cooler side, yes, but really it wasn’t far off from something we’d expect in mid May. Our average high is now 67° and most of us managed to climb into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. The problem today was the wind more than anything, gusting over 30 mph at times. The wind will settle down a bit overnight and into tomorrow. Tonight will still be a breezy night but it won’t be as gusty as today or even last night for that matter. The wind was strong last night, it might have even woken you up at times. Tomorrow is a bit cooler than today with more clouds than today. Temperatures will likely be stuck in the 50s tomorrow and while we may start with a bit of sun early, clouds will quickly take over and give us an overcast afternoon.

As we go through the rest of the work week, temperatures will only continue to drop off. In fact by Thursday, we may even struggle to make it to 50°. If you’re curious, a 50° high temperature is our average high in late March!

Not only will it be cold, but it’ll be raw. We’ll have a soaking rain with a gusty northeast wind coming in off the water. Thursday is a gross day, but if we’re going to have one of these days, let’s do it now and not during the weekend — especially with the upcoming holiday weekend. The good news is the holiday weekend is better than Thursday, the bad news is that’s a pretty low bar and we’ll see rain chances stick around in some form all the way through Sunday. Basically this powerful storm has to wind itself down and rain chances will become less and less each day.

Our storm is made up of two areas of low pressure and they will spin around each other as they move out of New England. The coastal storm has the power (and the water) and that’s our Thursday soaking rain. But the trailing low will take some time to clear out of here. So while the slug of water is gone by Friday, with the trailing occluded front (purple front) and area of low pressure passing through, I think we’ll have to keep at least a few showers around for Friday and Saturday… possibly even Sunday. Now don’t fret, Thursday is the only washout day, but you may have to dodge a few showers to kick off the holiday weekend.