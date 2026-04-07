Happy Tuesday! We sure did start the day with some snow out there. It wasn’t the nicest weather day….but we have brighter skies and warmer temperatures ahead!

First, we have to get ready for some cold mornings. In fact, overnight into Wednesday we’ll get down to the low 20s. Wow! That’s cold. At least we’ll have sunny skies. Those will help us warm into the upper 40s in the afternoon. It will be even colder on the coast in the afternoon.

Thursday morning will be basically just as cold. We’ll get down to the low to mid 20s under clear skies. However, this time we’ll warm close to 60 degrees in the afternoon. There will be a slight breeze at times.

Friday is when we’ll finally warm up! We’ll be chilly in the low to mid 30s in the afternoon, but you can give your heat a break in the afternoon as we warm to nearly 70 degrees. Skies will be bright again, and we’re just tracking the chance for a spot shower at night.

The weekend looks fantastic for getting outside. Saturday we start in the 40s but make it to near 60 degrees. Sunday starts chilly in the 30s but warms to the upper 50s. Both days will be dry and mostly sunny.

Next week looks WARM! We’re talking about the 70s for Monday and Tuesday. We have a spot shower chance Monday and an evening shower chance Tuesday. We could actually use more rain to catch up on our drought.