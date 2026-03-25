It’s been a beautiful day across Southern New England with highs largely in the 50s and sunshine around! But now, clouds are increasing, and while things will get warmer, they’ll also get more unsettled for the remainder of the week.

With a small disturbance moving through the region, clouds will continue to increase, and we’ll see a few showers after midnight into early Thursday morning. Showers will be scattered and short-lived though, coinciding with low temperatures in the upper 30s/low 40s. Thursday afternoon, however, has a very different feel. It’ll be breezy (gusts in the 20s), but clouds will decrease, leaving us partly to mostly sunny. On top of that, highs will be in the low to mid 60s– woohoo! That said, take advantage of the nice afternoon, even if it’s just by taking a walk outside on your lunch break, because the nice, comfy weather is short-lived too.

Our next round of wet weather rolls around Thursday evening as a cold front closes in on the region. We’ll see more showers in the evening before a period of heavy rain on and off Thursday night into Friday morning.

Right now, it’s looking like most will wind up with 0.5-1.0″ of rain within that time frame. The rain will taper off during the morning commute– leave extra time for the drive considering the last of the rain.

Here’s the thing– while the rain is gone by morning, leaving us with a dry rest of our Friday, the catalyst for the rain was a cold front, and there’s a bunnnnch of cold air that will fly into New England after the front passes through. So, yes, it will be a dry Friday afternoon. But it will also be breezy (gusts in the 20s) with temperatures falling throughout the day. We’ll start out around 50 in the morning, but wind up in the low 40s by the afternoon.

With that in mind, if you’re heading out to Polar Park for the Woo Sox home opener on Friday afternoon, layer up! It’ll be brighter but cold!

That cold air really sinks its teeth in Saturday– we’ll wake up to temperatures around 20 degrees, while highs in the afternoon will only reach the upper 30s. It’ll be mostly to partly sunny, but breezy and chilly.

We’ll start to warm back up on Sunday– highs jump a good 5-10 degrees, with most in the mid to upper 40s with a partly sunny sky in the afternoon.

The warm-up keeps going on Monday with highs back in the upper 50s. We’ll be partly sunny with a stray shower or two possible, especially during the second half of the day.