So… we’re waking up in the 20s, feeling like the teens with the breeze.

While it is March in New England, and pretty much anything is game this time of year, I will note that today’s temperatures are a good ten degrees below average. We’ll also have a stray flurry possible this morning, and a mix of sun & clouds otherwise, as well as a stiff breeze out of the north.

We keep the chill going tonight, with lows in the 20s and a few clouds. But that’s the end of the unseasonable chill! We see a pretty obvious switch in our overarching windflow: from northerly winds that keep us cold, to a west-southwest breeze that will push temperatures up every day through Wednesday!

We’ll start with highs in the mid to upper 40s tomorrow– near-average, if not right on the money for this time of year. It’ll still be breezy but mostly to partly sunny. Overall? Not a bad day to get outside.

Temperatures jump waaaay up from there! Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid 60s! It will still be very breezy (gusts in the 20s) with more clouds around. Tuesday is similar with highs in the 60s and a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We’ll also have a stray shower or two, particularly in the morning. That said, the day will stay mostly dry and you’ll have plenty of time to get outside.

The pièce de résistance (at least, in terms of temperatures) will be Wednesday’s highs in the upper 60s and low 70s! In a similar fashion to Tuesday, the temps will be the highlight of the day as conditions get breezier, clouds increase, and we may see a few showers in the evening as a cold front moves through New England.

That front bursts our warm bubble, and temperatures absolutely plummet with the cold air that follows the front.

We’ll only be in the mid 40s on Thursday, and with the next storm rolling around it may be chilly enough not just for rain, but some wintry mixing as well.

Friday (the Sox opening day at Fenway) is looking unfortunately even cooler. It’ll be right around 40 with a breeze and showers– a very raw-feeling day.