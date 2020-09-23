Big Waves and a Warming Trend

High surf and big, crashing waves as well as coastal flooding were common across the New England coast yesterday as Hurricane Teddy turned up the seas and pushed some ocean water back toward our coast.

Teddy is now a post Tropical Cyclone (acting like a powerhouse nor’easter) as it heads into Nova Scotia. Seas are still turned up, and waves will run high today again at the coast with the high risk of rip currents. Areas along the coast, shaded in purple, have a high surf advisory in place.

In the meantime, temps warm into the upper 70s this afternoon, and despite a gusty westerly wind to 25mph, it’ll feel a whole lot milder as warmer air moves in. We’ll hold on to temps near 80 through the end of the week into the weekend as we hold off the next widespread chance for rain until Sunday night and Monday.