It won’t be as wet, nor as cloudy today as it was yesterday, but we’ll still deal with a fair amount of clouds and a few spotty showers. As the wind remains onshore today, it once again is a cooler than average day with highs in the 70s. With that said, I do expect breaks of sunshine today, especially this afternoon.

Clouds and patchy fog refill in tonight with lows in the 60s. Those clouds and fog break for some sun tomorrow. Rain chances are limited tomorrow afternoon as just a few isolated showers get going late afternoon. A better chance for scattered showers and storms move in tomorrow night. Scattered storms will be with us Friday as temps run in the lower 80s. A few of those storms could be strong with localized downpours and gusty winds. Those storms are with a cold front that sweeps through Friday night, ushering in lower humidity and dry weather for the weekend.

Saturday looks dry and breezy with temps in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday runs in the low to mid 80s, great for the pools and beaches.

While we’ll catch a very warm/hot day here and there, the long range pattern favors a lot more 70s and 80s vs. 90s.