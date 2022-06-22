After starting off with back to back beautiful days this week, we start today with more clouds and even a few inland sprinkles/light showers. The rain won’t amount to much, but the clouds hang on through a good chunk of the morning before breaking for some sun this afternoon. With an onshore breeze, it’ll be coolest at the coast again with 60s there, 70-75 inland.

Tomorrow looks like a decent day overall too with morning clouds breaking for some sun. While a few isolated showers will pop-up through the day, a good chunk of the day is dry, and only about 30% of the area will even see rain.

Friday looks mainly dry too, near 80 inland, 70s coast.



The heat builds in this weekend with temps pushing 90 inland on Saturday and Sunday. The southwest wind doesn’t look strong enough to hold back a sea breeze, so beach temps likely run in the 70s to near 80.