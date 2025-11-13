Temps rebound into the mid 40s to near 50 today under a mostly cloudy sky. While we’ll catch a passing shower/few sprinkles, we’ll still have many dry hours through the day. That’ll include this evening in Foxboro as skies clear out around kickoff, allowing for a cool, but dry game against the Jets.

Friday is cool and breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

The weekend starts dry, but wet weather advances in Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon, we’ll dry out as a gusty breeze develops again.

That gusty wind sticks around Monday, with chillier air back in as highs struggle to get much above 40.