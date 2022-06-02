We kick off today a bit damp as scattered showers sweep across eastern Mass through 8am. Once we get beyond that, most of the day looks dry, aside from a late afternoon pop-up shower deep inland. Clouds and a few breaks of sun are with us this afternoon as temps stay near 60 at the coast and head up to near 70 inland.



More scattered showers move through late tonight into midday tomorrow. Temps tomorrow are cool for most of the day, but spike up a bit late-day if breaks of sun emerge, especially inland.





Fortunately, the unsettled pattern moves offshore for the weekend and that’ll allow for some nice early June weather with low humidity. Temps head up into the mid to upper 70s Saturday and in the mid 70s Sunday. With low humidity, temps dip into the 40s in the suburbs at night and 50s in the city. Comfy sleeping weather for sure, and nice to be able to leave the windows open during the day and get some fresh air in the house.





Monday and Tuesday look good too, although some showers likely move in late Tuesday or Tuesday night.