Whoa! That wind was unrelenting at times yesterday as peak gusts pushed 45-55+mph for many towns and cities. While the wind won’t be as strong today, it’ll still be quite active with gusts running 30-40mph. A bit stronger this morning than later this afternoon. High temps run near seasonable levels, in the mid to upper 30s as wind chills hold in the 20s.

The dry air and the wind hang around through the weekend with highs struggling to reach past 30 degrees and overnight lows in the teens. Factor in the wind, and wind chills run about 10 degrees colder than the air temps. Winds gusts 25-35mph at times both Saturday and Sunday.

That cold pattern has some staying power as much of next week runs below average. While it’ll be cold enough for snow, ultimately, it’s the storm track that’ll dictate any chance for flakes to fly. Right now, that track appears to be suppressed to our south, far enough that most of the snow chances stay south too. For those of you that framed up the backyard rinks, this pattern looks good for you.