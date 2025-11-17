The chill is back in full effect this morning with wind chills running in the teens and low 20s as temps hover near 30 and the wind gusts 30-40mph. The gusty wind is with us through the day as highs recover into the low 40s, with wind chills pinned near 30. It’ll be dry from start to finish with a mix of sun and clouds.







Tonight will be chilly, but dry with lows in the 20s to low 30s.



While it’ll be a bit breezy still tomorrow, the wind won’t be as strong with gusts 20-25mph. Temps moderate into the mid 40s too, so overall, a bit of a milder feel to the air.



Winds are real light on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.



We stay dry until Friday with temps jumping above 50 and the chance of showers moving in. Right now, aside from a few scattered leftover showers possible Saturday, the weekend looks seasonable and mainly dry.