Biting Wind to Record Warmth

Brrr….. While we haven’t had a whole lot of bitter air to deal with over the last few weeks, we do have a chill in the air this morning as a brisk wind has helped drive down the wind chills into the single digits to kick off the day. If you don’t like the cold, then the forecast ahead is for you with temps are set to surge in the days ahead.

Even this afternoon, with sunshine and diminishing winds, it won’t feel all that bitter as wind chills recover into the lower 20s as highs approach 30.

Tomorrow, we step it up to 45-50. Clouds increase, but it’ll stay mainly dry aside from a stray PM sprinkle or brief shower.

Record warmth surges in this weekend with highs in the lower 60s for Boston on Saturday and Sunday. Gusty winds develop Saturday too, 30-40mph. Sunday will feature the better chance of rain and even a few embedded t-storms! Most of that Sunday rain is in the morning.

The temp challenge for Sunday is from northern Mass, points north. Not much separated the 30s from the 60s, and that chilly air is awfully dense, and could drain farther south. Something to watch for as we wrap up the weekend.